Irrfan Khan Back in India, May Start Filming on 'Hindi Medium' Sequel Soon: Report
In November, actor Irrfan Khan had reportedly made a hush-hush entry to Mumbai and left unnoticed.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
In November, actor Irrfan Khan had reportedly made a hush-hush entry to Mumbai and left unnoticed. It was then reported that the actor had come to India to celebrate Diwali with his family, but the details of his visit were not revealed.
Now as per a report in Pinkvilla, the actor is back in town and is seeking treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area. The report also states that the actor is also planning to make a quick trip to Tonk, Rajasthan, as he hails from there.
The actor is also expected to start the shoot of Hindi Medium 2 soon. The filming on the sequel was scheduled to begin in August last year. However, Irrfan’s treatment in the US caused a delay.
Last year, Irrfan was in India for two days, but apparently did not want anyone to know about it, his publicist had revealed at the time. He had made a brief visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, where he performed a havan with Pundits.
In March, Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of tumour. Soon after, he left for London for his treatment. The actor had shared the grim news with his fans through a statement: "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope."
He had also opened up about battling the "rare" disease in an emotional note to the Times of India.
In the note, the 51-year-old actor had talked at length about one of the "terrifying" hospital visits, his ordeal with the illness and how everything changed in an instant.
