Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of 'Angrezi Medium'
The video shows Irrfan Khan mobbed by fans, as he enthusiastically poses for the cameras, with cheering people in attendance.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Irrfan Khan is back in front of the camera after a break and is shooting for Angrezi Medium in Udaipur, along with Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor will also join the cast soon. A video from the sets shows a large audience in attendance, who have gathered around to get a glimpse of Irrfan.
In the video, Irrfan is surrounded by a sea of fans, with him in the center. He shouts with people in attendance to get a photograph clicked. He also raises his arms in enthusiasm and smiles his heart out in the short video from the sets.
See video here:
Irrfan flew out to London when he was diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour. He is now well and has resumed work with Angrezi Medium, which is directed by Homi Adajania. Today, his wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional post, talking about their painful last year when Irrfan was unwell.
On his return to India, Irrfan also penned down a thankful note for fans, who supported him during his difficult time. He also thanked his fans for their prayers. Irrfan is among Bollywood celebs who have survived the battle with cancer bravely. Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala and others have successfully warded off the deadly disease.
