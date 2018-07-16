English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Irrfan Khan is Fighting Illness With Smile on His Face in New Twitter Display Picture; See Photo
Irrfan will soon be seen in 'Karwaan', the film which also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood.
Image: Twitter/Irrfan Khan
Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London, on Sunday briefly returned to Twitter to update the display picture of his official account. In the photo, shared by the 51-year-old star, the actor appears slightly weak but happy. He can be seen in a yellow T-shirt standing next to a glass window with earphones around his neck and a smile on his face.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Irrfan Khan
In March, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body, and is out of the country for treatment. Irrfan will soon be seen in Karwaan, the film which also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. It releases on August 3.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Irrfan Khan
