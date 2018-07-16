GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Irrfan Khan is Fighting Illness With Smile on His Face in New Twitter Display Picture; See Photo

Irrfan will soon be seen in 'Karwaan', the film which also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Irrfan Khan is Fighting Illness With Smile on His Face in New Twitter Display Picture; See Photo
Image: Twitter/Irrfan Khan
Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London, on Sunday briefly returned to Twitter to update the display picture of his official account. In the photo, shared by the 51-year-old star, the actor appears slightly weak but happy. He can be seen in a yellow T-shirt standing next to a glass window with earphones around his neck and a smile on his face.


Image courtesy: Twitter/Irrfan Khan

In March, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body, and is out of the country for treatment. Irrfan will soon be seen in Karwaan, the film which also marks Dulquer Salmaan's debut in Bollywood. It releases on August 3.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location

Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location

Recommended For You

Photogallery