Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson

Irrfan Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 comedy Hindi Medium.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson
Irrfan Khan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...

Irrfan Khan has returned to the country after undergoing surgery in London, his spokesperson said on Saturday. The 52-year-old actor underwent the surgery after completing the London shoot of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

"Irrfan had a successful surgery after wrapping Angrezi Medium shoot in London. He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover. "We request the media to not speculate and thanking everyone again for the continued support," the representative said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Irrfan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor, dressed in dark blue denim, black jacket, and a white shirt, was brought out on a wheelchair and upon seeing the camerapersons, he immediately covered his face.

Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit comedy-drama Hindi Medium, is Irrfan Khan’s comeback film after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and underwent treatment in the UK.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is scheduled to be released in April next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram