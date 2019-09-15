Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson

Irrfan Khan has returned to the country after undergoing surgery in London, his spokesperson said on Saturday. The 52-year-old actor underwent the surgery after completing the London shoot of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

"Irrfan had a successful surgery after wrapping Angrezi Medium shoot in London. He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover. "We request the media to not speculate and thanking everyone again for the continued support," the representative said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Irrfan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor, dressed in dark blue denim, black jacket, and a white shirt, was brought out on a wheelchair and upon seeing the camerapersons, he immediately covered his face.

Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit comedy-drama Hindi Medium, is Irrfan Khan’s comeback film after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and underwent treatment in the UK.