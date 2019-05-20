English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan is in Top Form, His Character in Angrezi Medium will be Memorable, Says Dinesh Vijan
Producer Dinesh Vijan talks about working with Irrfan Khan after his cancer treatment and creating his own universe of horror-comedies.
Image: Instagram/Irrfan Khan
Producer Dinesh Vijan says actor Irrfan Khan, who returned to work last month to shoot for Angrezi Medium, after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, is in top form and will be seen playing a character that will be "very memorable".
In March last year, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.
On how Irrfan is doing on the sets, Vijan told IANS, "He is outstanding and mind-blowing. He is in top form. His character is going to be very memorable."
Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit social drama Hindi Medium. Last month, Irrfan had tweeted an image of himself standing in front of a fictional sweet shop. He had captioned it, "GMB serving since 1900s. It's going to be fun to tell another story Angrezi Medium. Coming soon, with Mr. Champakji."
On whether special care is being taken of him, Vijan said, "He is such a special actor. He is a very strong human being. He takes care of the unit as much as the unit takes care of him."
The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. "They are not paired romantically. She is playing a cop. It's a very interesting character and pivotal to the plot," the producer said.
Among various other projects, Vijan is also tied up with his horror-comedy universe. "There was an intent right from the beginning to make (own universe). There were three separate teams working on Stree, Rooh-Afza, which goes on the floors next month, and Munjha.
"I am supposed to monitor this universe and how these films collide... eventually all come together so that is a five-year horizon," said Vijan.
On Stree’s second part, he said, "Rooh-Afza comes next year in March and Munjha will come in the end next year. Stree 2 should be expected in 2021."
Though they all come under the same genre, he says they will be different from each other. "They are all different characters and have completely different tones. If you have similar characters, it won't be interesting. Also, with every script, you need to up the ante," Vijan said.
