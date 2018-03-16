Irrfan Reveals He's Suffering From NeuroEndocrine Tumour, Promises to Return With More Stories

After much speculations and rumours, actor Irrfan Khan has finally revealed that he is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour, a rare condition. The actor shared the grim news with his fans through a statement that read, "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope. "An endocrine tumor is a mass that begins in the parts of the body that produce and release hormones. Because an endocrine tumor develops from cells that produce hormones, the tumor can also produce hormones. This can cause serious illness. A neuroendocrine tumor begins in the hormone-producing cells of the body’s neuroendocrine system, which is made up of cells that are a combination of hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells.Earlier this month in a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health."My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," Irrfan wrote then.The speculations about his health started in late February when director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next movie, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming of the project citing health concerns of his lead actors.On the work front, Irrfan's upcoming film Blackmail is releasing on its scheduled date of April 6, without Irrfan's presence in the promotional events. His contemporaries and co-stars in the industry- from Hansal Mehta to Deepika Padukone- have all voiced their support to the actor in this dark time and even requested the media and well-wishers to give space to the ailing actor and his family.