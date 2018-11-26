English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
Actor Irrfan Khan is said to have made a silent entry to Mumbai and left unnoticed.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Actor Irrfan Khan is said to have made a hush-hush entry to Mumbai and left unnoticed. It was earlier reported that the actor would be returning to India to celebrate Diwali but the details of his visit were not revealed.
According to SpotBoye, Irrfan was in India for two days, but did not want anyone to know about it, his publicist revealed. He made a brief visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, where he performed a havan with Pundits. The exact details are still under the wraps but it's said that it was just a two-day visit following which he quickly returned to London.
In March, Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of tumour. Soon after, he left for London for his treatment. The actor had shared the grim news with his fans through a statement: "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope."
Recently, he opened up about battling the "rare" disease in an emotional note to the Times of India.
In the note, the 51-year-old actor talked at length about one of the "terrifying" hospital visits, his ordeal with the illness and how everything changed in an instant.
