Irrfan Khan Makes an Appearance in The Academy's Video, Fans Say 'Thank You for Gift of Hope'

It was a pleasant surprise for all cinema lovers when The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science decided to share a video medley on Wednesday on social media.

The special edit shared on Twitter is all about persevering in the face of challenges and finding hope. The one minute 18 second montage video has snippets from some of the most iconic movies including Her, The Shawshank Redemption, Scent Of a Woman, Children of Men, Captain Marvel, The Martian, Parasite, Interstellar and more. The best thing about the audiovisual is that it includes some extraordinary moments that celebrate faith and inspires the viewers.

However, what’s even more special about the clip is its unmissable end featuring screen icon Irrfan. Before the clip concludes, the late actor’s iconic scene from the 2012 film, Life of Pi, appears. The scene is from the moment when Irrfan’s character in the film is asked if the story has a happy ending.

Irrfan’s character answers with a line which seemingly struck a chord with his fans. He smiles and says, "Well that's up to you".

The Academy official Twitter page captioned the tweet, “A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love.”

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

Twitterati couldn’t hold back their emotions on seeing their beloved star, Irrfan at the end of the video. They flooded the comments section of the post with their replies, some attaching his screenshots.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Irffan Khan ♥️ Amazing to see him and hear these words right now, from him. Thank you for the gift of hope through this message @TheAcademy — Dutch☬Girl (@dutchblend__) July 29, 2020

Pride of our Nation, #Irrfan ❤ your departure created a huge vacuum in the 💔heart.. Cinema will never be the same as it was before. We will cherish your stories your legacy. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/nQstHNGAze — Varuni (@its_varuni) July 29, 2020

This is just brilliant, especially the ending which seems to be a subtle tribute to the late Irrfan Khan ❤️❤️❤️ — Beyond The Curve International Film Festival (@BCIFF2020) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was a gifted actor. So natural. — Naveen Kumar Singh (@Na7vs) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year in Mumbai at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. His remains were laid to rest at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai and the funeral saw his family, close relatives and friends paying their final respects.