Irrfan Khan Opens up About Wife Sutapa Sikdar Supporting Him During Cancer Treatment

Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar: Despite gathering enough fame for his roles in Bollywood movies, Irrfan has preferred to keep his personal life away from media. The Bollywood actor is married to writer Sutapa Sikdar since 1995. The couple met during their venture at NSD (National School of Drama) and fell in love. The couple is proud parents to two sons, Babil and Aryan. (Image: Instagram)

Actor Irrfan Khan opened about the support system, his wife Sutapa Sikdar, that helped him during his cancer treatment in 2018. He said that he wants to live for his wife, who encouraged him to try harder to overcome the illness.

  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, recently opened up about his cancer treatment and how his wife Sutapa Sikdar supported him during the tough times.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan talked about how his wife was his support system and encouraged him to try harder to overcome the illness. "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still," he said.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and he has been travelling back and forth from London to India for the treatment.

Talking about it, he said, "It's been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body."

"You screen out noises... You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time," he further added.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium will release on March 20,2020. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

