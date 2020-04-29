Irrfan Khan Passes Away, Bollywood Pays Homage To Maverick Actor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra led the tributes to the industry’s most versatile actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away in Mumbai today at the age of 53 while battling a colon infection. The actor, known for bringing gravitas to Bollywood and essaying the ordinary aam aadmi with panache, was ailing since 2018 when he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

His love life and marriage with Sutapa is a story for all ages. The two were fellow mates in the National School of Drama in New Delhi and fell in love during their college days. They shared the common love for cinema and art. They wed in February 1995 and were blessed with son Babil and Ahan through their 25 years of happily married life.

An actor, said Marlon Brando, is at most a poet and at least an entertainer. Irrfan remained, through his three decades of cinematic life, a poet and, when Bollywood embraced him wholeheartedly, an entertainer with whom the poet was always brawling. Against Irrfan, anyone seemed very ordinary. It was like pitting a blockbuster like Sholay against a dud like Kalank.

Bollywood has a battery of glittering stars, but their stilted performances at times can even put a chronic insomniac to sleep. Against Irrfan, these stars looked more like blips on a polluted Delhi sky. Indistinct and hardly visible. Irrfan perhaps made them remember their Beckett. “You’re on earth. There’s no cure for that.” Flying high, these stars crashed miserably to earth pitted against Irrfan.

