MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Here are Details of the Last Rites

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was cremated at a burial ground in Versova in the city.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
Share this:

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known globally for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, passed away on Wednesday. The entire country mourned the untimely death of the acclaimed artist who worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades.

Read: Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar was His Reason to Live, Here's a Look Back at Their Love Story

An official statement about his last rites reads: Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

Read: Irrfan Had Craving To Act Since Childhood, Would Engage Himself In Jaipur's Street Plays

An actor par excellence, Irrfan worked in many acclaimed Bollywood hit movies. His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence and motivation to many.



(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres