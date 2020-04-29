Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Here are Details of the Last Rites

Internationally acclaimed Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known globally for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, passed away on Wednesday. The entire country mourned the untimely death of the acclaimed artist who worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades.

An official statement about his last rites reads: Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

An actor par excellence, Irrfan worked in many acclaimed Bollywood hit movies. His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence and motivation to many.



