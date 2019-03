Actor Irrfan Khan is back in India and is perfectly fine now, confirmed director-producer Tigmanshu Dhulia. Dhulia also said that the actor will begin the shooting for Hindi Medium 2 soon. The filming on the sequel was scheduled to begin in August last year, but Irrfan’s treatment in the US caused a delay.In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tigmanshu said, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.”Earlier reports claimed Irrfan wouldn't work for at least a year. The sequel to the 2018 surprise hit, Hindi Medium, will not have the original director Saket Chaudhary on board.“We will do a film soon. Actually, we were in the process of writing one for him. Probably, if everything goes well, we shall be making the film soon,” added Tigmanshu.Last year, Irrfan was in India for two days, but apparently did not want anyone to know about it, his publicist had revealed at the time. He had made a brief visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, where he performed a havan with the pandits.In March, Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of tumour. Soon after, he left for London for his treatment. The actor had shared the grim news with his fans through a statement: "Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope."Follow @News18Movies for more