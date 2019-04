Irrfan Khan Posts New Picture from Sets of 'Angrezi Medium', See Here

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Irrfan Khan is back in front of the camera after a break and has started shooting for Maddock Films' sequel to 2018's Hindi Medium. The sequel is titled Angrezi Medium. Joining him in the film is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose involvement in the film is confirmed.Radhika Madan, who was earlier verified to be working in the film as Irrfan’s daughter who has gone to the US to pursue higher studies shared a picture on Instagram that put an approval stamp on Kareena's involvement in the project. She posted an image of a clapperboard and wrote alongside it, "As excited as the man behind!So so so grateful for this new journey.😇@irrfan @homster @maddockfilms #kareenakapoorkhan #dineshvijan."Irrfan also took to Twitter and posted a picture from the sets in Udaipur, where the team, led by director Homi Adajania, is currently filming with Irrfan, Radhika and Deepak Dobriyal. For the picture, Irrfan stood in front of a sweet shop Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar and wrote alongside his post, "GMB serving since 1900s. It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko."Angrezi Medium will see Irrfan as Champak, a sweet shop owner in Udaipur, while Radhika will play his daughter. Earlier, producer Dinesh Vijan informed a newspaper about the film, "Her father’s background and his language handicap is a major hindrance and adds to the chaos and laughs." Angrezi Medium will release next year.Follow @News18Movies for more