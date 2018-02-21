English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan Puts Work on Hold Due to Jaundice
The actor had to leave for Punjab for a shooting schedule for his political satire series "The Ministry", and then start promoting his forthcoming film "Blackmail", but he has been advised to take rest.
Image: Twitter/ Irrfan Khan
Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan is suffering from jaundice, and has put all his professional commitments on hold due to the illness.
The actor had to leave for Punjab for a shooting schedule for his political satire series The Ministry, and then start promoting his forthcoming film Blackmail. But Irrfan has been advised to take rest.
"The doctors have strictly advised complete bed rest for Irrfan. His team is working on rescheduling all his commitments in the best interest of all causing as minimal as issues to everyone," his publicist said in a statement.
On the work front, Irrfan will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series The Ministry, and then start shooting for his next film with Vishal Bhardwaj.
After that, he will focus on Hindi Medium 2, which will be helmed by Homi Adajania.
