Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Picture from Udaipur

Maddock Films Twitter handle hosted a picture that announced the commencement of 'Angrezi Medium,' with Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Picture from Udaipur
Image: Maddock Films/Twitter
Actor Irrfan Khan, who had taken a break after his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis last year, is back on sets. He started shooting for Angrezi Medium on Friday here.

The buzz about Irrfan shooting for the film, which is a sequel to his 2017 movie Hindi Medium, had started earlier this week when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

On Friday, producer Dinesh Vijan released a photograph that confirmed Irrfan's return to work. The image has Vijan, director Homi Adajania, actor Deepak Dobriyal, cinematographer Anil Mehta and Irrfan posing together.

The picture that was hosted by Maddock Films Twitter handle was captioned, "What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur.




In March 2018, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

Hindi Medium, one of the top grossers of 2017. It revolved around a well-off Chandni Chowk couple in Delhi (played by Irrfan and actress Saba Qamar) who aspired to break into the elite society and give their daughter the best education possible. It was produced by Vijan and directed by Saket Chaudhary.

