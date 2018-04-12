GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement

There were reports doing the rounds that the 51-year-old actor's health is continuously deteriorating. The news started after a journalist tweeted about Irrfan's health. He, however, soon deleted the post.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2018, 7:45 AM IST
Irrfan Khan's spokesperson today said the latest round of news on social media about the actor's health are "absolutely false".

"This latest round of news being spread through social medial in last few days about Irrfan's health is absolutely false and there's no truth to it whatsoever. We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan's way.

"However it's not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone's health," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last month, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that can target various parts of the body, and is out of the country for treatment.

