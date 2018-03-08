English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan-Starrer Hindi Medium To Release In China In April
According to film producers and distributors, the Chinese audience is receptive to Indian stories irrespective of whether a movie features a 'star'.
Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium - Irrfan plays Raj, a wealthy but rough-around-the-edges garment show owner, who is devoted to his wife Meeta. It is his performance that elevates the film and leaves viewers with a thought-provoking message. The film, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is a satire on the uniquely Indian obsession with English, and the sense of entitlement and higher social standing that is associated with proficiency in the language. But it is as much a comedy about the admission process in Indian schools. Irrfan gets in the skin of his character and gets right even the smallest of things. He tickles your funny bone with the same ease he delivers thought-provoking messages.
Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium will hit the big screens in China on April 4, following the success of movies by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the country. China has a quota on the number of overseas movies that can be screened in the country each year. But Indian films are finding increased presence there. For the release of Hindi Medium, which takes a comical look at the underbelly of India's education system, the Chinese authorities opted for the film's teaser poster instead of the main poster.
Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, "There's a unique twist in this tale. 'Hindi Medium' is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth."
Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, "This is exactly what made 'Hindi Medium' so significant. The idea that we give importance to material wealth and our social image over the value of humanness and love baffles me, but sadly it's what drives most of society and portraying this in a light yet meaningful form is what resonates with audiences universally."
Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Of late, Aamir's Secret Superstar and Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan -- the actor's first movie to release in China -- have done well in the country. According to film producers and distributors, the Chinese audience is receptive to Indian stories irrespective of whether a movie features a 'star'.
Also Watch
Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, "There's a unique twist in this tale. 'Hindi Medium' is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth."
Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, "This is exactly what made 'Hindi Medium' so significant. The idea that we give importance to material wealth and our social image over the value of humanness and love baffles me, but sadly it's what drives most of society and portraying this in a light yet meaningful form is what resonates with audiences universally."
Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Of late, Aamir's Secret Superstar and Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan -- the actor's first movie to release in China -- have done well in the country. According to film producers and distributors, the Chinese audience is receptive to Indian stories irrespective of whether a movie features a 'star'.
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV