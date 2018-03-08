Irrfan Khan-Starrer Hindi Medium To Release In China In April

Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium will hit the big screens in China on April 4, following the success of movies by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the country. China has a quota on the number of overseas movies that can be screened in the country each year. But Indian films are finding increased presence there. For the release of Hindi Medium, which takes a comical look at the underbelly of India's education system, the Chinese authorities opted for the film's teaser poster instead of the main poster.Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, "There's a unique twist in this tale. 'Hindi Medium' is content-driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth."Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said, "This is exactly what made 'Hindi Medium' so significant. The idea that we give importance to material wealth and our social image over the value of humanness and love baffles me, but sadly it's what drives most of society and portraying this in a light yet meaningful form is what resonates with audiences universally."Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Of late, Aamir's Secret Superstar and Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan -- the actor's first movie to release in China -- have done well in the country. According to film producers and distributors, the Chinese audience is receptive to Indian stories irrespective of whether a movie features a 'star'.