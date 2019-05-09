Irrfan Khan Thanks Media for Love, Support During Health Crisis, Read His Note

Irrfan Khan, who is currently filming Angrezi Medium—the sequel to his 2017 super-hit film Hindi Medium—has penned a heartfelt note for the Indian media, thanking them for their love, support and giving him the privacy that he needed to heal in the last one year.“Last few months have been on a road to recovery, a period to heal, to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself, inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both,” he wrote in a letter that he addressed to all his “friends in the media”.“I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you have respected my journey, giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey,” he added.Irrfan concluded the letter with a few lines from a poem by 19th century Austrian writer Rainer Maria Rilke—"I feel an urge to share with you something.I live my life in widening ringswhich spread over earth and sky.I may not ever complete the last one,but that is what I will try.I circle around God's primordial tower,and I circle ten thousand years long;And I still don't know if I'm a falcon,a storm, or an unfinished song."Last year, after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, Irrfan went to London, where he stayed for a couple of months undergoing treatment. Now cancer free, the 52-year-old actor returned to India on April 2.