Irrfan Khan to Work With Amit Trivedi, Divine, Guru Randhawa and Baadshah In Blackmail
These four musicians have come together for a single album of the upcoming film, Blackmail where Irrfan will be seen grooving to the music by Baadshah, Amit Trivedi, Divine and Guru Randhawa.
Image: AP
The versatile actor, Irrfan Khan is all set to surprise the audience with his multiple releases this year. Irrfan has some interesting lineup to serve the audience, each in a different genre and shades that he will be seen playing. One of the biggest surprises that he is set to offer is working with four music stalwarts in one single film.
The film has 3 songs recorded by these versatile musicians, one each by Baadshah and Guru Randhawa and marks the first-time collaboration of rapper Divine and Amit Trivedi.
Irrfan has already shot two videos for these songs. Interestingly, the actor has worked with Guru Randhawa for the second time after their first successful collaboration in Hindi Medium's hit song Suit Suit.
