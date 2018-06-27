English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
Irrfan Khan's Best Actor award was collected by 'Hindi Medium' team at the ceremony.
Irrfan Khan's Best Actor award was collected by 'Hindi Medium' team at the ceremony.
Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the UK, on Tuesday acknowledged his Best Actor win at the 19 edition of International Indian Film Academy award. Irrfan bagged the honour for his spectacular portrayal of a Delhi-based businessman Raj Batra who struggles to get his daughter Pia admitted to a prestigious English medium school. The actor's award was collected by Hindi Medium team at the ceremony.
Taking to Twitter, Irrfan thanked the audience for being a part of his journey.
"Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey," the actor wrote.
Hindi Medium also earned Best Director award for Saket Chaudhary, who has previously directed Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.
Last week, in an emotional note to TOI, Irrfan opened up about battling the "rare" disease and talked at length about one of the "terrifying" hospital visits, his ordeal with the illness and how everything changed in an instant.
Also Watch
Taking to Twitter, Irrfan thanked the audience for being a part of his journey.
"Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey," the actor wrote.
Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey 😊 #IIFA2018 https://t.co/GpxSmflkLx— Irrfan (@irrfank) June 26, 2018
Hindi Medium also earned Best Director award for Saket Chaudhary, who has previously directed Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.
Last week, in an emotional note to TOI, Irrfan opened up about battling the "rare" disease and talked at length about one of the "terrifying" hospital visits, his ordeal with the illness and how everything changed in an instant.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday