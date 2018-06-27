GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here

Irrfan Khan's Best Actor award was collected by 'Hindi Medium' team at the ceremony.

Updated:June 27, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
Irrfan Khan Tweets a Heartfelt Post After Best Actor Win at IIFA 2018, Read His Message Here
Irrfan Khan's Best Actor award was collected by 'Hindi Medium' team at the ceremony.
Actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in the UK, on Tuesday acknowledged his Best Actor win at the 19 edition of International Indian Film Academy award. Irrfan bagged the honour for his spectacular portrayal of a Delhi-based businessman Raj Batra who struggles to get his daughter Pia admitted to a prestigious English medium school. The actor's award was collected by Hindi Medium team at the ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Irrfan thanked the audience for being a part of his journey.

"Thank you to IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey," the actor wrote.




Hindi Medium also earned Best Director award for Saket Chaudhary, who has previously directed Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Last week, in an emotional note to TOI, Irrfan opened up about battling the "rare" disease and talked at length about one of the "terrifying" hospital visits, his ordeal with the illness and how everything changed in an instant.

