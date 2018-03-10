Irrfan Khan’s Wife on His Health: Let’s Turn Our Curiosity From What It is to What It Should be

Irrfan Khan left his fans in a deep state of shock when he tweeted he was diagnosed with a "rare disease". The veteran actor on Monday said that he was suffering from a rare disease and would share details only after a conclusive diagnosis. In a Twitter post, Irrfan, 51, said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health.Now, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has posted a long note on Facebook thanking the actor's fans and followers for their continuous support and well wishes."My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls messages, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world."However, Sikdar also requested everyone to "not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just pray to make it what it should be.""I know curiosity germinates from concern but let's turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Let's change the leaf. My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life," she added.