MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Diverse Roles, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Diverse Roles, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his condolence for the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan. He was hospitalised in Mumbai due to a colon infection.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Share this:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday that veteran actor Irrfan Khan will be remembered for his sensitive portrayal of diverse roles. Khan succumbed to his illness during treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Wednesday.

"I am pained to know about the untimely demise of versatile actor Padma Shri Irrfan Khan ji. In the film world, he will be remembered for his sensitive portrayal of diverse roles. May the departed soul rest in peace. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family," Birla said.

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Khan, had worked in various famous Bollywood films such as Piku, Hindi Medium, Sunday, The Lunchbox,Aan: Men at Work, and Ghaath.


He won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films. Khan's last film was Angrezi Medium which ran in theatres for just a day before cinema halls across India were shut due to the lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres