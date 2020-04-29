MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan Will Be Remembered for His Versatile Performances, Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences for Irrfan Khan's untimely demise after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Antara Kashyap
  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 3:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter.

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.

