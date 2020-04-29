Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan Pay Respects

"It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace," shared Kareena Kapoor Khan alongwith a photo from sets from Angrezi Medium. The film was the last release of Irrfan Khan, before he passed away on Wednesday after being admitted in the hospital due to colon infection.

Kareena starred as police officer in London, playing Dimple Kapadia's daughter. She had multiple scenes with Irrfan's character, who landed in London with a fake identity.

Irrfan played the role of Champak, an unassuming sweet shop owner and single father who wants to fulfill his daughter's dream to study in London. Radhika Madan played the daughter with big dreams. The actress remembered him as one of the strongest people she knew.

"I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one the strongest people i knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am ,Babil and Ayan. Im just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace (sic)," Radhika said.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, completed shooting of the Homi Adajania directorial despite ill health. But the actor could not promote the film. He had shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch of the film saying that the "unwanted guests" in his body were preventing him from doing so.

Angrezi Medium was released on March 13. Unfortunately, within a day of the film's release, cinema halls across multiple states were ordered shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Director Homi Adajania posted a heartfelt tribute, remembering his time on the sets with Irrfan.