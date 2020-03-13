Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Leaked Online by Tamilrockers on Day of Release

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium, which hit the screens today, has fallen prey to piracy. The movie has been leaked on the piracy website Tamilrockers.

This is not the first time that a film has been made available on the piracy website. Before this, films like Baaghi 3, Thappad, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan were also leaked.

Angrezi Medium is also facing revenue loss as theatres in Delhi will not be showing it till March 31 due to rising cases of coronavirus across the country. The deadly virus in India has infected more than 70 people with at least six confirmed cases in Delhi.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie is sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium comes with a blend of emotions and drama like its predecessor.

Irrfan Khan, who had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in March 2018, had released an emotional message a day before the release of the trailer of the film. He had stated that he won’t be able to join the star cast for promoting the film due to health issues.

