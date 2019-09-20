Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Release on March 20 Next Year

After the huge success of movie Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar a sequel to the same titled Angrezi Medium has been in making. The movie is to star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan alongside Irrfan.

Now, the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan has announced the official release date of the movie and it is said to be next year on March 20. This much awaited movie helmed by Homi Adajania will mark actor Irrfan's return on big screens post his break from acting.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year and was in UK for the treatment. Fortunately, Angrezi Medium will see a healthier version of him.

In the movie, Irrfan is playing the character named Mr Champakji. On the other hand Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's daughter and Kareena plays the role of a London cop.

While the producer announced Angrezi Medium release date on Thursday he also revealed the release date of his another production titled Roohi-Afza. The movie helmed by Hardik Mehta is slated to release on April 17 next year.

Roohi-Afza star cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma among others. This project also marks producer Vijan and actor Rao's second collaboration post the movie Stree.

