Irrfan Khan's Candid Moments Show His Love for Animals

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29. Post his demise, the entire film industry shared condolences and affectionate moments they spent with the late actor, thus keeping him alive through their memories.

Now, several candid moments shared by Irrfan's elder son Babil show him playing with a cat at home. Irrfan's affection for the feline is quite visible in the monochrome pic as the little one sits on his lap and he gently pets her.

In another video shared by Babil, Irrfan is seen with the cat as she licks his hands. The loving moments shared between Irrfan and the little cat are indeed precious. Check them out.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. However, he succumbed to his ailment. He is survived by two sons Babil and Ayan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan's last released movie was Angrezi Medium, which is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

