MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan's Candid Moments Show His Love for Animals

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is seen affectionately playing with a cat at his residence. The throwback moments have been shared by the late actor's son Babil on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29. Post his demise, the entire film industry shared condolences and affectionate moments they spent with the late actor, thus keeping him alive through their memories.

Now, several candid moments shared by Irrfan's elder son Babil show him playing with a cat at home. Irrfan's affection for the feline is quite visible in the monochrome pic as the little one sits on his lap and he gently pets her.

In another video shared by Babil, Irrfan is seen with the cat as she licks his hands. The loving moments shared between Irrfan and the little cat are indeed precious. Check them out.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. However, he succumbed to his ailment. He is survived by two sons Babil and Ayan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan's last released movie was Angrezi Medium, which is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading