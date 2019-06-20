Irrfan Khan's Co-star in Angrezi Medium Reveals She Googled to Find Out About Kareena Kapoor's Casting

After Irrfan Khan returned to India post his medical stay in London pertaining to cancer treatment, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding his first release post recuperation, that is Angrezi Medium. Not just because it is a sequel to his highly appreciated comedy film Hindi Medium (2017), the upcoming film is grabbing attention because Kareena Kapoor is also reported to be featuring in the film, a first for the Kareena-Irrfan pair. Irrfan's on-screen child in Angrezi Medium, actress Radhika Madan had revealed that Kareena was indeed in the film via an Instagram post a while ago and since then the film is being followed closely by fans of the two actors.

In a recent statement given by actress Poorvi Jain, who plays Irrfan's on-screen wife in Angrezi Medium, the young actress has revealed that she came to know about Kareena's part in the film by googling the news and later got the confirmation of her presence in it through Radhika Madan's Instagram handle. She told Pinkvilla, "I have no clue. It was only when I Googled my film to check who all are there, that I found Kareena stars in the movie. And, when Radhika (Madan) posted about it on her Instagram, I was confirmed that Kareena is there."

Poorvi is a young college student and is making her Bollywood debut with Angrezi Medium. Directed by Homi Adajania of Cocktail fame, Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and releases on April 25, 2020.

Talking about featuring in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan, Kareena had earlier told PTI, "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film."

Dinesh Vijan also confirmed earlier that Kareena will play the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium.

