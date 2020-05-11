MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan's Family Moment Shared by Son Babil

Irrfan Khan with wife and son

Irrfan Khan with wife and son

In his Mother's Day post for Sutapa Sikdar, late Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil also remembered his father.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a few years ago and finally succumbed to a colon infection on April 29. However, his sons Babil and Ayaan Khan are keeping the late actor's memories alive by sharing throwback pictures and videos of their father.

A day after Mother’s Day 2020, celebrated on May 10, Babil has shared a heartfelt post for his mum Sutapa Sikdar. In the post, the star kid also gave us a glimpse of their little family with the late actor in the frame.

“Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

Long live the queen. Extended Mother's Day.

Babil has shared a series of pictures of the Maqbool actor in the last few days. In a post shared yesterday, we can see the National-Award winning actor playing with a cat while sitting at his home.



Babil also gave us a glimpse of the Hindi Medium star’s days at the National School of Drama (NSD), when he first decided to start his journey as an actor.

NSD.

One can see a young Irrfan with promising talent practising on the stage.

Few days after the demise, Sutapa had penned a loving post for her late husband, thanking him for millions of memories and lessons.

“I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” read the post .

