Irrfan Khan's Family Moment Shared by Son Babil

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a few years ago and finally succumbed to a colon infection on April 29. However, his sons Babil and Ayaan Khan are keeping the late actor's memories alive by sharing throwback pictures and videos of their father.

A day after Mother’s Day 2020, celebrated on May 10, Babil has shared a heartfelt post for his mum Sutapa Sikdar. In the post, the star kid also gave us a glimpse of their little family with the late actor in the frame.

“Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote.

Babil has shared a series of pictures of the Maqbool actor in the last few days. In a post shared yesterday, we can see the National-Award winning actor playing with a cat while sitting at his home.





Babil also gave us a glimpse of the Hindi Medium star’s days at the National School of Drama (NSD), when he first decided to start his journey as an actor.

One can see a young Irrfan with promising talent practising on the stage.

Few days after the demise, Sutapa had penned a loving post for her late husband, thanking him for millions of memories and lessons.

“I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” read the post .

