Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Irrfan Khan's First Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed on His Birthday

The first look of Irrfan Khan from his upcoming film Angrezi Medium was revealed on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Irrfan Khan's First Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed on His Birthday
Image: Instagram

Actor Irrfan Khan celebrates his birthday on January 7 and the creators of his forthcoming comedy-drama Angrezi Medium have treated fans by sharing his first look from the film. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit, Hindi Medium, that featured Saba Qamar as the female lead.

The production house, Maddock Films, revealed Irrfan's look on Instagram, wishing him Happy Birthday. The caption read, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light."

Back in April 2019, Irrfan tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of Angrezi Medium, presenting his character Champak, a sweet shop vendor. He captioned the image, "GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko."

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Kareena will be seen essaying the character of a cop while Radhika portrays the role of Irrfan's daughter. In the film, Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively.

Irrfan was last seen in the 2018 release Karwaan directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram