Irrfan Khan's First Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed on His Birthday

Actor Irrfan Khan celebrates his birthday on January 7 and the creators of his forthcoming comedy-drama Angrezi Medium have treated fans by sharing his first look from the film. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit, Hindi Medium, that featured Saba Qamar as the female lead.

The production house, Maddock Films, revealed Irrfan's look on Instagram, wishing him Happy Birthday. The caption read, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light."

Back in April 2019, Irrfan tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of Angrezi Medium, presenting his character Champak, a sweet shop vendor. He captioned the image, "GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko."

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Kareena will be seen essaying the character of a cop while Radhika portrays the role of Irrfan's daughter. In the film, Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively.

Irrfan was last seen in the 2018 release Karwaan directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

