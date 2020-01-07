Irrfan Khan's First Look From Angrezi Medium Revealed on His Birthday
The first look of Irrfan Khan from his upcoming film Angrezi Medium was revealed on his birthday.
Image: Instagram
Actor Irrfan Khan celebrates his birthday on January 7 and the creators of his forthcoming comedy-drama Angrezi Medium have treated fans by sharing his first look from the film. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit, Hindi Medium, that featured Saba Qamar as the female lead.
The production house, Maddock Films, revealed Irrfan's look on Instagram, wishing him Happy Birthday. The caption read, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light."
View this post on Instagram
#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top,it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake😊!! Love n Light. @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios
Back in April 2019, Irrfan tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of Angrezi Medium, presenting his character Champak, a sweet shop vendor. He captioned the image, "GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko."
GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf— Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019
Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adjania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Kareena will be seen essaying the character of a cop while Radhika portrays the role of Irrfan's daughter. In the film, Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively.
Irrfan was last seen in the 2018 release Karwaan directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- The Most Religious People are the Most Dangerous People, Says John Abraham
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University