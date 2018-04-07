Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium Breaks Opening Day Records of Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan In China

Riding on extremely positive word of mouth, #HindiMedium packs yet another SOLID DAY in China... Crosses ₹ 100 cr in 3 days... Eyeing a fruitful innings at China BO...

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium had impressed the critics and audience alike and is touted to be one of the most successful films of 2017. But it seems it's run isn't over yet.The film recently opened in China and has been received well by the audience. The film managed to mint over 3.8 million dollars as its opening collection and surpassed the day one earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal and PK and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.The strong word of mouth and impressive performances further helped in building the buzz. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's earnings and wrote, "Riding on extremely positive word of mouth, #HindiMedium packs yet another SOLID DAY in China... Crosses ₹ 100 cr in 3 days... Eyeing a fruitful innings at China BO..." The film has so far earned over Rs 100 crore in its opening week.The film had earned over Rs 100 crores at Indian box office and ended up becoming a sleeper hit. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film stars Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal alongside the actor.