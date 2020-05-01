Irrfan Khan's Last Unreleased Movie 'Apno Se Bewafai' To Release After Lockdown

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death left a huge void in Bollywood. The actor passed away at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

However, in the hour of grief, Irrfan’s admirers and well-wishers have a reason to smile as they will see their versatile actor’s charisma in yet-to-be-released film Apno Se Bewafai.

According to a BoxOfficeWorldwide.com report, Prakash Bhalekar-directed Apno Se Bewafai has been awaiting its release for the past two years and it was expected to hit the theatres on April 2. “We don’t have an idea yet. I guess the lock-down in Maharashtra is going to be extended till May 18. Maybe after that”, Prakash was quoted as saying.

The move is a family entertainer, with Irrfan being in the lead role. Meanwhile, Irrfan was admitted to the hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment.

A statement by his official spokesperson confirmed the demise of the 54-year-old actor on Wednesday. "I trust I have surrendered'; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it," read the statement.

