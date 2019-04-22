English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan’s Latest Angrezi Medium Meme is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
After undergoing cancer treatment in the UK for a few months, Irrfan returned to India on April 2.
Irrfan Khan. (Image: Special Arrangement)
No one does straight-faced, self-deprecating desi humour better than Irrfan Khan. Now that he is back on set, filming Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his popular 2017 film Hindi Medium, Irrfan keeps sharing little valuable nuggets from behind the scenes.
The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to share a meme of one of his BTS conversations with Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania. In the meme, Irrfan is chewing on a sugarcane stick, asking Adajania about the details of his character. He then goes on to mock him.
Check out his tweet here:
Notably, Irrfan announced the beginning of Angerzi Meduim’s filming earlier this month by tweeting an image of himself standing outside a sweet shop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar. “GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium ,” he captioned the image.
In the film, which is currently being shot in Jodhpur, Irrfan plays Champak, the owner of GMB, a sweet shop run by his family since generations. Interestingly, Radhika Madan (of Pataakha fame) will play his daughter, who is interested in studying in the UK.
After undergoing cancer treatment in the UK for a few months, Irrfan returned to India on April 2.
#angrezimedium @MaddockFilms #shootlife #gannajuice #gannachoos #actortryingtowork #lifeisbeautiful #Ateam— Irrfan (@irrfank) April 22, 2019
📷 @harjeetaulakh pic.twitter.com/IPzMg5Mf67
Notably, Irrfan announced the beginning of Angerzi Meduim's filming earlier this month by tweeting an image of himself standing outside a sweet shop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar. "GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium ," he captioned the image.
GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.— Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019
Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...
Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf
In the film, which is currently being shot in Jodhpur, Irrfan plays Champak, the owner of GMB, a sweet shop run by his family since generations. Interestingly, Radhika Madan (of Pataakha fame) will play his daughter, who is interested in studying in the UK.
After undergoing cancer treatment in the UK for a few months, Irrfan returned to India on April 2.
