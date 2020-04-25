Irrfan Khan's Mother Passes Away in Jaipur, Actor Can't Fly Back to India Due to Lockdown

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum has passed away at age of 95. She breathed her last in Jaipur. The funeral will be held this evening.

The actor, who is currently abroad, had decided to fly out from Mumbai immediately after he completed Angrezi Medium. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation, there is no flight that can bring him to Jaipur at least for the next few weeks.

As per reports in media, even though he will be unable to travel back to India amid the crisis, he has paid his last respects through a video call. The funeral will be held on Saturday evening, and only a few people are allowed to attend the burial ceremony.

Saeda Begum belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk, and was unwell for a long time and died due to natural causes.

Irrfan is very close to his Piku director Shoojit Sircar. When contacted in Kolkata where he has quarantined himself with his family, Sircar told SpotboyE.com, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

In 2019, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour afterwhich he traveled abroad for the treatment. He had returned to India to complete 'Angrezi Medium'. However, after the schedule his health deteriorated and the actor had to fly out again.