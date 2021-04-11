Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Completes First Schedule of Debut Film, Posts About What He Learnt

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, is all set to start his acting career following the footsteps of his father. Wrapping up the first schedule of his debut film, Babil shared a heartfelt note and a beautiful picture of him with his childhood friend Rabia Kapoor on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Revealing what he learnt, the upcoming actor wrote that he has realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. He further said that you are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you whether you are an actor or not. However, actress Anushka Sharma’s brother and producer Karnesh Sharma seemed to disagree with Babil’s opinion and took to the comment box to say ‘@babil.i.k ur the story.’

In the picture, Babil was seen wearing winter clothes and was standing against the backdrop of a snowy landscape. He also wished his fans to have a great day today. Have a look at the post here:

With a following of 115k, Babil keeps on sharing his images and his father’s pictures on social media. Also, Babil had shared some of the notes written by his late father on acting last month. Calling it the Book of Eli, he informed that Irrfan used the diary to take down notes on acting for him which he thinks his dad was going to teach him after film school.

Babil had recently got an opportunity to attend an awards ceremony and accept an award on Irrfan’s behalf. He got emotional and said that he did not prepare a speech, but is grateful that everyone has accepted him with open arms. Babil was seen wearing his father’s old clothes in the award ceremony to pay him a tribute.

Sharing a post on his Insta account he informed that the outfit belonged to his father.

India lost one of its finest actors, Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium sharing screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

