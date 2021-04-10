Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Cries Inconsolably As He Accepts His Dad's Best Actor Honour

A video of the film industry paying tribute to the actor Irrfan Khan at a recently conducted awards ceremony has emerged online. Irrfan’s son, Babil, had attended the ceremony where the late actor was honoured for his immense contribution to the cinema. In the video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said a few words in memory of Irrfan, who died last year after battling cancer. Babil could be seen crying inconsolably. Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Basu also got visibly emotional. Ayushmann said that artistes transcend time; they are remembered even after they’re gone, but not everyone can attain the level of respect that Irrfan did. Rajkummar then took over and said, “I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JK24x7News (@jk24x7news)

Babil paid a tribute to his father by wearing his old clothes to accept awards on his behalf at the event. The late actor’s son wore an indigo polka dot kurta, paired with a printed matching jacket in indigo and white, and a pair of blue palazzo pants. Babil mentioned in an Instagram post that the outfit belonged to his father. Irrfan was last seen in the ensemble at a 2017 fashion show.

Irrfan had walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, on the final day of the third edition of Van Heusen & GQ Fashion Nights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On Instagram, Babil shared a video of his mother dressing him up for the award event. “The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with,” he wrote alongside the video.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here