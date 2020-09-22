Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Has This to Say After Supporting Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Row

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared his views in the on-going #MeToo allegation against Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by an actress for sexually harassing her back in 2014. Babil, in his note on social media, stood by Anurag and said that if the woman's story turned out to be true, he will take full responsibility for defending the filmmmaker.

Now, Babil has released another post on social media in which he responds to people who are attacking him for siding with the accused on the basis that his father late Irrfan would not stand with wrong. Babil wrote on Tuesday as follow up to his support for Anurag in #MeToo row, "U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being (sic)."

He added, "So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you”. Boi shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done (sic)."

Babil is currently living abroad .