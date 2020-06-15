Irrfan's Son Babil Khan Pens Down Note After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Can’t Find Words

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. Social media is flooded with posts expressing shock and grief over Rajput’s death. One such post has been put out by late actor Irrfan's son Babil Khan on Instagram. He shared a picture of Rajput, in which the Shuddh Desi Romance actor seems to be trying to sit on a hand-cart.

Babil wrote, “I can’t find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead”.

Apart from Babil, a number of popular names penned down heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter expressed grief, saying, “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon.” PM Modi added that his rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he is shocked by the actor’s passing away.

Actor Akshay Kumar heaping praise on Rajput, said, “I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it.”

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. He is said to have died of suicide, but no note has been recovered from his residence.

He started his career with TV serial Pavitra Rishta and went on to deliver power packed performances in films like Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

