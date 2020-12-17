Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares Photo of Late Actor with Cute Dog

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan keeps sharing his father’s photos on his Instagram handle. Most recently, he has shared a heart-warming photo of Irrfan with a cute dog. In the snap, it can be seen that the actor is lying down and the dog is lying on his chest. He is seen wearing a blue check shirt which he has teamed up with a black dotted tie. Both, the actor and his furry friend are posing sideways.

Captioning the picture which has won netizens' hearts, Babil wrote, “A sweet one for his fans. Bassu (@mann012 ‘s puppy) and Baba, Blackmail, 2017.” As one would expect, the majority of the comments are filled with red heart emojis and heart eyes emojis.

Babil in his caption has revealed that the photo was clicked during the shooting of a film titled Blackmail. In the movie, Irrfan plays the role of a toilet paper sales executive called Dev. The 2018 black comedy film has been directed by Abhinay Deo. Apart from Irrfan, other crucial roles in the film have been played by Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Gajraj Rao and Neelima Azim. The plot of the film revolves around a series of blackmails that are initiated by Irrfan’s character after he finds out that his wife has an extra marital affair.

Irrfan passed away on April 29 this year. In 2018, he had announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. The actor went to the United Kingdom for treatment and returned to India a year later in February 2019. He breathed his last a day after he was diagnosed with colon infection at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He has been buried at the Versova Kabristan in Mumbai and the last rites were performed by his sons. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayaan.