Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Pics of 'Baba'

Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Saturday, revisited some happy moments he had spent with his father. Babil, who often shares pictures of his father with anecdotes, posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the late Irrfan's last film Angrezi Medium on Instagram.

"Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it's weird this time, and it's not just Baba I've lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts)," he wrote.

In the images, Irrfan is sharing a light moment with Babil on the set of the film. Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with "Angrezi Medium", a follow-up to his 2017 hit, "Hindi Medium".

Irrfan's final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood's last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation. In "Angrezi Medium", Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter's dream of foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wished her son good luck, with the comment: "Go boy... conquer the heart and soul of people... May the raat Ki Rani fragrance show you the path always and steer you back home."