Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Meets Friend After Landing in UK, User Asks 'No Quarantine Rule There?'

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan went straight to meet his best friend as soon as he reached London. He shared a couple of pictures of him with his friend on Instagram and revealed the same.

Babil wrote, “What do you do after a 12-hour flight? Of course, go meet tony two hours away from your house right after dropping your suitcase. This is Louis, hi Louis (Tony was busy). Louis and I have been best friends since first year, now I live with Louis. The end.”

While some netizens have hilarious reactions, a user asked him, “No quarantine rules there?” to which Babil replied, “Did the test, everyone else has been quarantined, so I’m Covid negative with everyone around me being Covid negative.” He also revealed that there are six people per gathering allowed in the UK.

Taking to Babil’s post, another user commented, “Little does Louis know he’s now famous in India too.” Babil was also asked about his debut big screen, to which he replied, “slow and steady wins the race.” It seems like Babil is prepping up to follow the footprint of his father Irrfan Khan.

Earlier, he shared a series of pictures recalling his moments with the late actor and penned down an emotional note as he was missing his ‘Baba’. He wrote, “Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it’s weird this time, and it’s not just Baba I’ve lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts).”

Irrfan left for heavenly abode in April this year after battling with the neuroendocrine tumour for two years. His last film was Angrezi Medium.