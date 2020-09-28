Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pens Emotional Note for Father: I'd Give Every Cell in My Presence to Remember Your Skin

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan wrote an emotional note on Instagram, remembering his father. He said that he would always keep searching for him and try to feel his presence. He also talked about the current events happening in the country and said he missed India.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal cord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin.”

“Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression),” he added.

He had recently posted a precious picture with his father from his childhood. He wrote, "I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’)."

Babil is currently in London where he is attending a film school. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two year-long battle with cancer.