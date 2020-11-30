Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Recalls the Time His Father Shared Meme on Himself

Isn’t it always nice to find a new and a rare glimpse of late actor Irrfan on his son’s Instagram timeline? Babil Khan is never short on priceless memories and has a treasure trove of his father’s stories. Babil continues to keep his father’s fans engaged and keep the memory alive. He recently shared a throwback post which is in a meme format. The meme on the late actor was created by himself when he was alive.

In the post that Babil shared on his official Instagram page, we can see a collage of Irrfan’s two different looks. While the first picture of Irrfan shows him in a bathrobe and a jacket. The second, on the other hand, shows him all glammed up. Taken during an award function, the photo shows Irrfan dressed up in an unconventional kurta-pyjama teamed with a matching jacket. The first photo has ‘MAN’ written on it while the second picture has ‘GQ MAN’ written over it.

To caption the post, Babil wrote, “He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago.”

On the occasion of Diwali this year, Babil shared a smiling photograph of his father with a peacock resting on his hand. Babil wrote, "I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”

Earlier, Babil shared an unseen picture of his parents with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you (sic).”

Irrfan passed away on April 29 this year in Mumbai after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years.