Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Returns from London Safely During Coronavirus Pandemic

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil returned to Mumbai after facing difficulty coming back from London amidst the coronavirus scare. He has been in London for his higher studies and was stuck in the foreign land after the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a report in Times of India, Babil touched down India in the early hours of Thursday. He was received at the airport by his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Soon after, Sutapa took to social media page to express gratitude over her son's return.

"Thanks to everyone for the prayers and wishes. Babil is back to India safely. Gratitude to all of you who offered help. The flight was late over an hour," she wrote, as reported by ToI.

The worried mother shared her son's plight earlier when he, along with other students, was not able to get on to a flight to go back home following the restrictions imposed by different countries.

Sutapa pleaded with the government to let students come back to India after they were left stranded in London. In a lengthy note shared online, she wrote, "I as a mother is worried as hell but I don't understand when the Indian government has been so good with other students why it's not helping Indian students stuck in London. London is hotbed now but not worse than then#wuhan. Let the students come back home my earnest #appealto#GOI (sic).”

She also expressed her worries about people hoarding and escaping from hospitals. She wrote, "For such irresponsible people, those who would abide every test to keep others safe are suffering and are victims of fear."

