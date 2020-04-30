MOVIES

Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Note After Father's Demise

Babil and Irrfan Khan

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes for the family after his father passed away on April 29.

Irrfan left to his heavenly abode on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan. He was 53.

Yesterday evening, late Irrfan’s elder son took to his social media to thank everyone who have shared condolences on his father’s demise.

Read: Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): The Bollywood Star Who Did Not Take Himself Too Seriously

On his Instagram story, Babil’s heartfelt message read, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you."

Babil

Babil and Ayan performed Irrfan's last rites at Mumbai's Versova burial ground, yesterday afternoon. Amid coronavirus lockdown, not many people were able to reach for the National-award winning actor’s cremation. However, close colleagues of Irrfan including filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Tigmanshu Dhulia were present to support the family.

Late Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai on April 28 for colon infection. The initial news of Irrfan’s death was shared by his film, Piku director, Shoojit Sircar on Twitter.

Millions of people from around the world expressed their grief on losing a star like Irrfan. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi heavily mourned his departure on social media.

