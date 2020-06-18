MOVIES

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Wants to Break Out of His Father's Shadow

Babil Khan was recently probed on social media about his choice of career and whether he will follow in his late father's footsteps and become an actor or not.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently shared his throwback picture and joked in the caption that he looked much like his late father. And, in fact, he does.

Meanwhile, Babil's snap also invited questions on whether he will follow in his father's footsteps and join the film industry or not. Babil had the most humble response to a netizen probing his career choice. Opening up on the same, Babil wrote on social media, "I have a lot to offer. A lot that is intricately different from what my father offered. I am humble because it is true that my upbringing is the only reason that I even have a chance to create a platform where we can really create an impact. Although if i stay in his shadow, my brother, how will we evolve to do bigger things."

He added, "So this mentality of staying in his shadow should be left behind and we must accentuate his legacy to a place where we as a team (the performer and the audience) are at a more evolved level, you know what I mean? If we stay in his shadow then what's the point of him working so hard if we can't break our potential out of his shadow and into our own realm."

Another user asked Babil, "You want to do acting. Or you have other dreams?" To this Babil wrote, "Hopefully I will go where my wishes take me. Actor, director, musician, producer and something to do with physics. These are my aspirations."

