Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Throwback Video of Actor Enjoying a Plate Full of Pani Puri, Watch Here

Reminiscing the moments spent with him, Irrfan Khan's son Baabil shared a throwback video of his actor-father. Taking to Instagram, Baabil posted a video of the actor enjoying a plat full of pain puri soon after he wrapped up the shooting of a film.

In the video, Irrfan can be seen sitting in a restaurant wearing a hat as he delightfully enjoys the street snack. "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," Baabil captioned the video.

Irrfan Khan, who died at the age of 53 in Mumbai on April 29 is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago. He was taken to the hospital after developing a colon infection, and passed away on Wednesday morning.

Babil and Ayan performed Irrfan's last rites at Mumbai's Versova burial ground. Amid coronavirus lockdown, not many people were able to reach for the National-award winning actor’s cremation. However, close colleagues of Irrfan including filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Tigmanshu Dhulia were present to support the family.

After completing the last rites, the bereaved family released a statement, saying that the whole world is taking this as a personal loss and millions are grieving with them.

Millions of people from around the world expressed their grief on losing a star like Irrfan. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi heavily mourned his departure on social media.

