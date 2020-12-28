News18 Logo

Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' Set for Theatrical Release in 2021
1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' Set for Theatrical Release in 2021

Irrfan Khan's unreleased film 'The Song of Scorpions' will release in 2021 in cinema halls, the makers have confirmed.

One of Irrfan Khan's unreleased films, The Song of Scorpions, is all set to hit the cinema screens in early 2021, the makers have announced on social media. A teaser video of the movie was also launched in which we get to see the movie's official poster with oriental tunes playing the background.

The Song of Scorpions is directed by Anup Singh and presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. It co-stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rahman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome.

Irrfan passed away on April 29 earlier this year. His last release was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.


