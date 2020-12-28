Irrfan Khan's 'The Song of Scorpions' Set for Theatrical Release in 2021

One of Irrfan Khan's unreleased films, The Song of Scorpions, is all set to hit the cinema screens in early 2021, the makers have announced on social media. A teaser video of the movie was also launched in which we get to see the movie's official poster with oriental tunes playing the background.

The Song of Scorpions is directed by Anup Singh and presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. It co-stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rahman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome.

IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

Irrfan passed away on April 29 earlier this year. His last release was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.