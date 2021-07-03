Irrfan Khan's Unreleased Film 'Dubai Return' to Premiere at Bandra Film Festival

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s unreleased 2005 film ‘Dubai Return’ is all set to have its Indian premiere, courtesy Bandra Film Festival (BFF). Actor-film journalist Aseem Chhabra who joined the Advisory Board of BFF alongside Abhay Deol, initiate the film’s India Premiere at the Bandra Film Festival on the 3rd of July. Chhabra had hand-picked the whacky comedy into the New York Indian Film Festival’s programming years ago.

Talking about his association with Film Festival, which is a collaboration between Filmkaravan and Youtube, Chhabra said, “I have had a long association with the FilmKaravan’s team and respect their commitment to independent cinema. So I am thrilled to join the Bandra Film Festival’s advisory board. I look forward to working with the BFF team to scout for deserving titles and share with the audience”.

Currently, Dubai Return’s director Aditya Battacharya’s highly acclaimed neo-noir debut feature film, starring Aamir Khan, Raakh is streaming on BFF’s platform and submissions to BFF 2021 are open currently in all formats of features, documentaries, shorts, animation etc. from all parts of India and the world.

Talking about her bond with Chhabra, Pooja Kohli, Artistic Director at BFF, said “Aseem and I have been partners in crime since our days together at the 2006 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). A few days ago, we talked about our favourite films from years past that we should showcase and he mentioned some fantastic titles, including Aditya Basu Bhattacharya’s Dubai Return, starring the irreplaceable Irrfan Khan. I am thrilled that he is coming on board as an Advisory Board Member of the Bandra Film Festival so we can continue to bring the best of Cinema for everyone."

Dubai Return stars Irrfan Khan, Vijay Maurya, and Razak Khan in pivotal roles.

