Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Mourns Relative's Death, Says Couldn't Get a Bed in ICU for Him

As the country is seeing a rapid rise in the cases of coronavirus, people are in dire need of medical assistance and hospital beds. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently had to be on the receiving end of this crisis. Sutapa shared an unfortunate event about how the unavailability of a hospital bed in Delhi resulted in the death of a relative who was suffering from Covid-19.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the screenplay writer penned a heartfelt note, mourning over the loss of her loved one. The note which she tagged as #notanobituary, read, “#notanobituary#don’tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us .We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped . I will never forget you all ,my belssings to you all till I live, I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan.he was an honest man.

“I will not forget this mayhem in delhi You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then hindu festivals and muslim festivals (sic)."

It was the first death anniversary of her husband, actor Irrfan Khan on April 29 last month, and Sutapa had kept the actor alive in our memories by regularly posting about him and sharing anecdotes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here